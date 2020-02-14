Hischier (knee) hopes to rejoin the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jackets, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

The news effectively rules HIschier out for Friday's contest against the Hurricanes, but it appears the 21-year-old pivot's stay on the shelf is nearing its end. Nicholas Merkley in for John Hayden is the only change up front for the Devils on Friday, bot more could be on the way when the team returns home for Sunday's tilt.