Devils' Nico Hischier: Aims to be stronger, faster this season
Hischier said he put on eight pounds of muscle in order to be stronger and play the game faster, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
The No. 1 overall pick from the 2017 draft is fully healed from a left hand/wrist injury that he sustained last season, and his subsequent step was to bulk up. Furthermore, Hischier's already been busy in training camp, taking cues from linemate Taylor Hall, who won the Hart Trophy following a stellar 2017-18 campaign that consisted of 93 points in 73 games.
More News
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: Puts hand injury behind him•
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: Hand injury disclosed•
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: Snipes first career postseason point•
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: Strengthens Calder Trophy bid•
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: Delivers two points against Penguins•
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: Reaches 30 assists on season•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...