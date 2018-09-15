Hischier said he put on eight pounds of muscle in order to be stronger and play the game faster, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

The No. 1 overall pick from the 2017 draft is fully healed from a left hand/wrist injury that he sustained last season, and his subsequent step was to bulk up. Furthermore, Hischier's already been busy in training camp, taking cues from linemate Taylor Hall, who won the Hart Trophy following a stellar 2017-18 campaign that consisted of 93 points in 73 games.