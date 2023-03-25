Hischier registered a power-play assist in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Sabres.
Hischier's point streak is now at five games with the hot streak comprised of two goals and five helpers. The captain missed the first game of the season with a hamstring injury, but he's held up ever since, likely assuaging the fears of fantasy managers that originally discounted him as an injury-prone pivot.
