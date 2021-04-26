Hischier registered an assist Sunday in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Flyers.

New Jersey's captain has two goals and an assist through eight games since returning from a sinus fracture that left him in the league's concussion protocol. Hischier was sent to the ice in the shootout against the Flyers, but he came up empty and Kevin Hayes sealed the win for the home team on the ensuing attempt. Our recommendation is to be patient with Hischier down the stretch; after all, the Devils drafted him first overall in 2017 and he has an elite offensive skillset.