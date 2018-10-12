Hischier dished out a helper in Thursday's 6-0 win over Washington.

Hischier now has assists in each of New Jersey's first two games this season. The first overall selection in the 2017 draft doesn't turn 20 until Jan. 4, yet he already has a 52-point season under his belt. Anything other than a step up in his second NHL campaign would come as a surprise.

