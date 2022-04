Hischier (illness) will return to the lineup for Friday's regular-season finale versus Detroit.

Hischier should return to a top-line role and a spot on the No. 1 power-play unit against the Red Wings. The 23-year-old pivot will hope to hit the 60-point mark for the first time in his career during Friday's season finale -- he's picked up 21 goals and 59 points through 69 contests this campaign.