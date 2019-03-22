Hischier (upper body) participated in practice Friday, but his status for Saturday's game against Arizona remains in question, Chris Ryan of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Hischier has missed the last nine games with this injury. If the 20-year-old doesn't play Saturday, his next opportunity to slot back into the lineup would be Monday against Buffalo. If Hischier misses more time, fantasy owners could likely look to Pavel Zacha -- who just returned from an upper-body injury of his own -- as a replacement.