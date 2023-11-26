Hischier (upper body) had a goal and an assist Saturday in a 7-2 win over the Sabres.

Hischier had missed 11 games with an upper-body injury, and he returned with a bang even if the goal was a bit of a gift. He was skating down the slot when the puck deflected in off his leg. It stood as the winner. Hischier is among the NHL's best two-way centers. He may have missed too much time to be a post Patrice Bergeron Selke nominee, but he'll give the Devils a boost as they try to climb back into a Wild Card spot. They are only four points out with plenty of time left.