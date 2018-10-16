Devils' Nico Hischier: Back in action
Hischier (ankle) will play Tuesday night against the visiting Stars, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
Fortunately, the second-year center's ankle issue was minor. Hischier collected a pair of assists -- including a man-advantage apple -- over the first three games of the 2018-19 campaign.
