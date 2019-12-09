Devils' Nico Hischier: Back on ice Monday
Hischier (illness) rejoined his teammates on the ice against the Stars on Tuesday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Hischier is back in the lineup following a two-game stint on the shelf due to his illness. The center should slot back into a top-six role now that he is fully fit and will look to pick up where he left off with eight points in his previous nine games.
