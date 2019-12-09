Play

Hischier (illness) rejoined his teammates on the ice against the Stars on Tuesday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Hischier is back in the lineup following a two-game stint on the shelf due to his illness. The center should slot back into a top-six role now that he is fully fit and will look to pick up where he left off with eight points in his previous nine games.

