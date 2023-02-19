Hischier scored two goals and added two assists in a 5-2 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday.

It was a big outburst for the pivot, who had just one assist in his previous seven contests and no goals in his previous nine. Hischier scored shorthanded at 8:25 of the second. He and Yegor Sharangovich took off and played tic-tac-toe with the puck through a defending forward's feet before Hischier drove it home. It was his 22nd of the season, which set a new career mark in only 54 games and stood as the game winner. His second goal came late in the third into an empty net.