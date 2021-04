Hischier scored a goal on seven shots and had two PIM Sunday in a 5-3 loss to the Rangers.

Hischier squared the game at 3-3 just 5:30 into the second period, driving a one-timer in front past New York netminder Alexandar Georgiev. It was the third goal in nine games this season for Hischier, and his first since returning from injury April 13.