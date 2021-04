Head coach Lindy Ruff said Sunday that Hischier (face) is "very close to playing," Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Hischier started the season with a leg injury and played just five games before suffering a facial injury that required surgery. The 22-year-old hasn't played since February, but he's been skating for nearly a week and should be back in the lineup soon. Once he gains clearance, Hischier should immediately slot into the top six.