Devils' Nico Hischier: Clutch assist in shootout win
Hischier set up a game-tying goal Monday in a 4-3 shootout win over the Senators.
Nabbed by the Devils with the first overall pick in the 2017 draft, Hischier is brimming with confidence, especially after notching a pair of goals to complement a helper in the semifinal round of the NHL All-Star Game. The Swiss national has figured out how to be more consistent in the attacking zone, resulting in 12 goals and 18 apples through 44 regular-season contests.
