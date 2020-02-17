Devils' Nico Hischier: Collects assist in return
Hischier (knee) had an assist and logged 17:48 of playing time Sunday in a 4-3 shootout win over Columbus.
Hischier was back in the lineup after a six-game absence and picked up an assist on Kyle Palmieri's go-ahead goal in the second period. He extended his point streak to five games (three goals, four assists) and will be asked to carry even more of the offensive load following Sunday's trade of Blake Coleman to Tampa Bay. Hischier has 13 goals and 20 assists in 47 games.
