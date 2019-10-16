Hischier is considered day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Hischier missed the second and third periods of Monday's loss to the Panthers and didn't practice Wednesday due to an upper-body issue, but it appears as though whatever he's dealing with isn't overly serious. Nonetheless, at this point, the 20-year-old pivot should be considered a longshot at best for Thursday's game against the Rangers.

