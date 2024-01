Hischier tallied a goal in a 4-1 win over Columbus on Friday.

Hischier's marker came midway through the second period to put the Devils up 3-1. He has 12 goals and 24 points in 32 games in 2023-24. Hischier hadn't found the back of the net in his previous four contests, but he did register two assists in that span. The 25-year-old is a high-end forward who might see his scoring pace improve somewhat in the second half of the campaign, provided that he stays healthy.