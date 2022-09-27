Hischier (undisclosed) will have additional tests on his injury but could still play again in the preseason. Coach Lindy Ruff told reporters, "He'll undergo some tests today just to make sure everything is good. I had a really good conversation with him, leading me to believe he'll be playing again in the preseason but you never know where some of these things lead," Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports Tuesday.

Hischier is coming off a career-best season in which he set new career highs in goals (21), assists (39) and power-play points (12). As long as he doesn't miss any regular-season contests, Hischier should be capable of once again challenging for the 60-point mark for the second straight season, making him a top-end fantasy target.