Hischier (upper body) has not been ruled out for Thursday's matchup with the Flyers, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Hischier will likely be reevaluated following the game-day skate Thursday, with a decision on his availability probably coming closer to puck drop. If the center is unable to play against Philadelphia, Pavel Zacha figures to continue deputizing in his stead.

More News
Our Latest Stories