Hischier injured his leg in early December and will not be ready for the start of training camp come Jan. 1, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

It's important to note that the soon-to-be 22-year-old didn't require surgery and is expected to be out for a "matter of days/weeks" rather than an extended period. Hischier recorded 36 points in 58 games last season and is a mainstay in New Jersey's top-six forward group.