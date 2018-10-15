Devils' Nico Hischier: Dealing with minor ankle issue
Hischier left Monday's practice early because of a shot he blocked with his ankle in Sunday's game, Corey Masisak of The Athletic reports.
Don't worry too much, though. Coach John Hynes says that he expects Hischier to be able to play Tuesday against the Stars. You can likely use the first-overall pick from last year as you normally would.
