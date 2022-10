Hischier recorded a power-play assist in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Sharks.

As good as Hischier's been over the years, he's never finished a given campaign with more points than games played, but the captain has turned up the heat with two goals and four assists over the past three contests. His latest helper -- which directly led to the game-winning goal for Dawson Mercer -- stands as his first power-play point of the 2022-23 campaign.