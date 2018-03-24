Devils' Nico Hischier: Delivers two points against Penguins
Hischier recorded a goal and an assist during Friday's 4-3 overtime win against Pittsburgh.
The 19-year-old center is proving to be a solid offensive contributor after being selected first overall in the NHL Entry Draft last June. Game-to-game inconsistency is typical for young scorers, so with 17 goals and 31 assists through 74 games, Hischier is already moving the fantasy needle in deeper settings. Additionally, he's been especially effective when skating with Taylor Hall, as the duo has combined for a respectable 4.3 goals per 60 minutes this season. The rookie's arrow is pointing straight up.
