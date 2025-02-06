Hischier (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Thursday.

Hischier's designation for injured reserve all but confirms he will be unavailable against the Golden Knights on Thursday. Realistically, fantasy players probably shouldn't be expecting Hischier back until after the 4 Nations Face-Off, though his retroactive placement on IR would technically allow him to be activated for Saturday's clash with Montreal. In a corresponding move, the Devils brought Simon Nemec up from the minors to bolster the blue line.