Devils' Nico Hischier: Dishes out two helpers
Hischier recorded two assists, three shots and a plus-2 rating during Tuesday's 4-1 win over Columbus.
The rookie is now up to five goals and 20 points through 27 games and is currently centering Taylor Hall and Jesper Bratt on the No. 1 line. The 18-year-old Swiss native has quickly proved he's capable of playing meaningful minutes at the highest level and should be viewed as a solid asset in the majority of fantasy settings moving forward.
