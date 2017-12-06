Hischier recorded two assists, three shots and a plus-2 rating during Tuesday's 4-1 win over Columbus.

The rookie is now up to five goals and 20 points through 27 games and is currently centering Taylor Hall and Jesper Bratt on the No. 1 line. The 18-year-old Swiss native has quickly proved he's capable of playing meaningful minutes at the highest level and should be viewed as a solid asset in the majority of fantasy settings moving forward.