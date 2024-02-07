Hischier notched two assists and blocked four shots in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche.

Hischier bookended the All-Star break with a pair of two-assist games. He set up goals by Jesper Bratt and John Marino in Tuesday's contest, with Marino's tally being the game-winner. Hischier had 11 points over 12 outings in January and isn't slowing down to start February. He's at 30 points, 74 shots on net, 24 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 37 contests overall. Hischier should continue to thrive in a top-six role, though it wouldn't be surprising for Jack Hughes' (upper body) return to take a chunk out of Hischier's offense.