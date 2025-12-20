Hischier logged two assists and five shots on goal in Friday's 2-1 win over the Mammoth.

Hischier entered this contest on a five-game point drought before setting up tallies by Stefan Noesen and Connor Brown. The 26-year-old Hischier won't lose ice time even when his offense is cold, as his defensive play is too valuable to the Devils. The center is up to 28 points, 86 shots on net, 34 blocked shots, 27 hits, 14 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 35 contests.