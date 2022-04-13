Hischier notched three assists and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Coyotes.

Hischier was the top line's playmaker Tuesday -- he helped out on Fabian Zetterlund's first NHL goal in the first period and both of Yegor Sharangovich's tallies in the third. This was Hischier's seventh multi-point effort in his last 13 games, a span in which he has four goals and 15 helpers. For the season, the Swiss center is up to 57 points, 137 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating in 64 appearances.