Hischier produced an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

Hischier extended his point streak to four games with the helper. During that span, the center has two goals and three assists. He's been very steady in a top-six role this season, picking up five tallies, seven helpers, 38 shots on net and a plus-7 rating in 11 appearances. If he can hover around a point-per-game pace throughout the year, he'll be an excellent value addition in fantasy, even at a deep center position.