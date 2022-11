Hischier scored the game-winning goal and registered an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 victory over Calgary.

Hischier extended his point streak to five games. That gives him six goals and 14 points in 12 contests in 2022-23. He's never recorded more than 60 points in a season, but he's also only turning 24 on Jan. 4 and it wouldn't be shocking if he sets a new career high in 2022-23.