Hischier scored a goal and led the team's forwards in ice time during the 6-2 win over the Red Wings on Tuesday.

Hischier, who entered Tuesday second in the NHL in shifts per game (27.2), is taking advantage of his opportunities. The 23-year-old center paced the Devils' 11 forwards with 16:16 of ice time and a plus-2 rating. Coming off a career-best 21-goal, 60-point campaign, Hischier has collected three goals among seven points in six appearances this season.