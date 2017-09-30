Devils' Nico Hischier: Earns top-six assignment
Hischier has locked down a spot in the top-six group of forwards, NJ.com reports.
It's pretty common for a No. 1 overall draft choice to crack the Opening Night roster in his draft year, but the Swiss phenom with an elite set of tools is about to do that and more. He dropped four goals and three helpers over four contests in a points-happy preseason, and he's suddenly projected to center the second line. The Devils ranked 28th in scoring last season (2.20 goals per game), but they added veterans Drew Stafford and Marcus Johansson in the offseason for what's shaping up to be the supporting cast to the rookie Hischier.
