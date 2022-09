Hischier (undisclosed) left Monday's preseason game against Montreal and will not return.

Hischier left the game due to cramps and the team elected to withhold him for the rest of the night as a precaution. It doesn't appear to be a serious injury and he should be back on the ice this week. The 23-year-old center is coming off a career-high 60 points during the 2021-22 campaign.