Hischier (undisclosed) took line rushes during warmups, indicating he's expected to play Wednesday versus the Red Wings, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Hischier was considered a game-time decision entering the contest, but it appears whatever he was dealing with is just a minor issue. The 24-year-old has picked up three goals and a pair of assists during a four-game point streak.
More News
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: Iffy versus Detroit•
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: Nets first shortie of season•
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: Snaps five-game point drought•
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: Extends goal streak to three games•
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: Opens scoring Friday•
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: Nets goal vs. Chicago•