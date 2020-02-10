Devils' Nico Hischier: Expected to sit Tuesday
Hischier (knee) is not expected to play versus the Panthers on Tuesday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Although Hischier skated before Monday's morning skate, he'll need to re-join a team practice and absorb contact before getting back in the lineup. Rookie Jack Hughes is slated to continue centering the top line in Hischier's place.
