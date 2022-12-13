Hischier found the back of the net in the Devils' 4-3 overtime loss to the Rangers on Monday.

Hischier is on a three-game goal scoring streak, and he's only been held off the scoresheet once in his last eight contests. He's up to 13 goals and 29 points in 27 games this season. The 23-year-old's current scoring pace is up from 2021-22, when he finished with 21 goals and 60 points in 70 games, but it's not an unreasonably big jump.