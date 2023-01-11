Hischier scored a goal and an assist on two shots in the Devils' 5-3 win over Carolina on Tuesday.

Hischier was awarded the fifth Devils' goal of the game Tuesday, scoring an empty-netter after being hooked by Jordan Staal. He would also add an assist on Jonas Siegenthaler's goal in the first period. The Devils' captain is red-hot as of late, picking up 11 points in his current eight-game point streak. On the season, Hischier has 19 goals and 40 points in 40 games.