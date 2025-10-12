Hischier had a goal and assist in a 5-3 win over the Lightning on Saturday.

Hischier put the Devils up 3-0 in the first period with his first goal of the season, a wraparound that deflected off the skate of a Tampa defender and past Andrei Vasilevskiy. He set a career high in goals (35) last season, although it came on an inflated 18.7 shooting percentage. His career mark is 13.3. Still, Hischier is one of the league's best two-way pivots and a 70-point campaign with lots of power-play production is within reach.