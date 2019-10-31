Devils' Nico Hischier: Fist multi-point outing of 2019-20
Hischier recorded a pair of assists in Wednesday's 7-6 loss to Tampa Bay.
Hischier has been limited to just four assists in eight games, with his two-point effort Wednesday effectively doubling his season point total. Both assists came on goals by Jesper Bratt. Without a goal in 2019-20, Hischier will look to find the back of the net Friday against the Flyers.
