Hischier scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Hischier capitalized on the Devils' extended zone time, scoring with 1:14 left in the third period to tie the game at 3-3. Since Dec. 23, the center has eight goals and seven assists over 12 contests, and he's been held off the scoresheet just once in that span. For the season, the 24-year-old is up to 21 tallies, matching his career high. He's added 23 assists, 134 shots on net and a plus-19 rating through 44 outings.