Hischier notched his 14th goal of the season in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Lightning.

The goal stretched his point streak to four games and seven points (three goals, four assists). Hischier has 38 points in 58 games, a pace that should see him deliver 50-55 points on the season. Unfortunately, Hischier's strong play won't get him a sniff in the Calder competition because of the excellence of Matthew Barzal, Brock Boeser and Mikhail Sergachev.