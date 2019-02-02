Devils' Nico Hischier: Four points in last two games
Hischier scored twice, including the game winner, in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over Montreal.
Hischier now has four points, including three goals, in his last two games. He has 16 goals and 20 assists in 47 games. That's not a huge pace, but it would see Hischier deliver a small increase on his point total from last season. His best is yet to come.
