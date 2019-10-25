Hischier (upper body) will indeed return to the lineup for Friday's game against the Coyotes, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Hischier hasn't suited up since Oct. 14, and he's still in search of his first goal this season with two assists through six games played. The first overall selection in the 2017 draft has posted 101 points in 157 career games, but the lack of elite production hasn't stopped the Devils from bestowing a seven-year, $50.75 million contract upon Hischier. Now it's up to him to live up to that payday.