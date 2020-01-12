Play

Hischier scored twice Saturday in a 5-1 win over Washington.

He has five goals and 10 points in eight games since the holiday break. It's tough for a 21-year-old to be a number one pivot in the NHL, especially with a thin supporting cast like there is in New Jersey. Hischier has a bright future and this little run is a foreshadowing of that.

