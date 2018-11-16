Hischier (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's matchup with Detroit, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Hischier has missed New Jersey's last two games due to an upper-body issue, but he returned to practice Friday, which was the first indication he was likely nearing a return to game action. Unfortunately for fantasy owners, the 19-year-old pivot's status for Saturday's matinee likely won't be confirmed until the Devils' take the ice for pregame warmups.