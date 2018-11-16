Devils' Nico Hischier: Game-time call
Hischier (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's matchup with Detroit, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
Hischier has missed New Jersey's last two games due to an upper-body issue, but he returned to practice Friday, which was the first indication he was likely nearing a return to game action. Unfortunately for fantasy owners, the 19-year-old pivot's status for Saturday's matinee likely won't be confirmed until the Devils' take the ice for pregame warmups.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...