Hischier logged an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Canucks.

Hischier had previously been credited with two assists earlier in the game, but those were removed. The one that stuck was when he set up Jesper Bratt for the game-winning goal in the final minute of the third period. Hischier has two goals and four assists over five games since returning from an upper-body injury that cost him 11 contests. The center is up to eight points, 24 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 12 outings overall.