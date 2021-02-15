Hischier (COVID-19 protocol) won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Rangers, Corey Masisak of The Athletic reports.

Hischier started the year on non-roster injured reserve due to a leg injury before entering the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Feb. 8. Head coach Lindy Ruff said Monday that Hischier was almost ready to return before entering the league's protocol, so he should be ready to return once he clears protocol. Saturday's matchup against the Sabres looks like his next chance to suit up. Jack Hughes has taken off on the first line with Hischier out, so the 22-year-old may be relegated to the second line upon return.