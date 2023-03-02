Hischier collected a goal and an assist in New Jersey's 7-5 victory over Colorado on Wednesday.
Hischier's marker came at 18:46 of the third to extend the Devils' lead to 7-5. He has 26 goals and 57 points in 59 contests this season. Hischier is on a three-game goal-scoring streak with three markers and five points over that stretch.
