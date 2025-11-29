Hischier scored a goal and put two shots on net in Friday's 5-0 shutout win over Buffalo.

Hischier stayed hot when he tallied the opening goal midway through the first period in Friday's shutout win. With the twine finder, the 26-year-old star has nine goals, 22 points, 55 shots on net and 27 blocks through 24 games this season. He has lit the lamp in four straight contests, scoring five times over that span while adding four assists and 12 shots. He also got to rest his legs with New Jersey up big down the stretch, as he skated under 20 minutes for just the second time in November. Hischier's recent offensive outburst, coupled with his strong two-way play, has him trending upward in fantasy toward an elite group of players with strong category coverage.