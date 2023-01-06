Hischier scored a goal Thursday in a 5-3 loss to the Blues.

Hischier has eight points (five goals, three assists) in a six-game point streak. He has scored in five straight games. Hischier has 18 goals and 19 assists in 38 games this season, and is closing in on his career goal mark (21) set last season (70 games). He's firing a lot more shots this season -- he already has 120 and the best he's delivered is 180 in 82 games in his rookie year. Hischier will compete for a Selke this season, but he might not win it until Patrice Bergeron retires.